The police arrested a 77-year-old man from Alblasserdam on Monday for involvement in an apparent robbery in which a 74-year-old Belgian man got shot in the head. The incident happened in a villa in Kinderedijk early on Friday morning. The victim is still in critical condition, the police said.

The shooting happened around 00:30 a.m. on December 2 when the victim was asleep. One or more perpetrators entered the home and shot the man in the head. A woman was also in the house but was physically unharmed.

The police immediately launched a large-scale investigation, which led to the Alblasserdam man’s arrest in Limburg on Monday. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are looking for witnesses.