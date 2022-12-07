The police arrested at least 57 people during celebrations-turned-riots in various cities after Morocco beat Spain at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. The police arrested ten people in Amsterdam, 35 in Rotterdam, one in Utrecht, and ten in The Hague for crimes ranging from insult to violence against aid workers.

Amsterdam

The police in Amsterdam arrested ten people and didn’t rule out that more arrests would follow. One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at a first responder, the police said on Twitter. Others were in custody for vandalism and violence against aid workers.

Tuesday evening was restless at Mecatorplein in Amsterdam-West, among other places. The riot police cleared the square after the police called on people to leave. Earlier, people danced on cars, among other things. Late on Tuesday evening, the police reported that it was “quiet in most places.”

Earlier in the week, Amsterdam designated Mecatorplein, Plein ‘40-’45, and part of the Burgemeester de Vlughtlaan-West as security risk areas, allowing the police to stop and frisk people. The police also had a water canon on standby and teamed up with youth workers, street coaches, and neighborhood fathers and mothers.

Rotterdam

The Rotterdam police arrested 35 people due to fireworks, failure to identify themselves, and insulting the police. At around 10:30 p.m., the police reported arresting seven people at Central Station for throwing fireworks at bystanders. The other arrests were “spread across the evening and city,” the police said. “After Morocco’s victory, a large number of supporters celebrated. The vast majority behaved properly,” the police stressed.”

Rotterdam was crowded on Hofplein, Kruisplein, and West-Kruiskade in the city's center. The riot police had to intervene on Kruisplein and disperse a group of troublemakers. A fireworks bomb exploded on Coolsingel. One officer suffered hearing damage, the police reported earlier on Tuesday evening.

Utrecht

One person was arrested in Utrecht on Tuesday after celebrators suddenly turned on the police on Kanaalstraat in the Lombok district. Officers got attacked with fireworks and bicycles. The riot police dispersed the group.

“What started with festivities, unfortunately, ended in a clash that included violence against police officers. This is unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for mayor Sharon Dijksma earlier on Tuesday.

The Hague

The police in The Hauge “so far” arrested ten people for public violence or possession of heavy fireworks, a police spokesperson said. The city initially had a festive mood, but that changed after a while. On Vaillantlaan in Schilderswijk, football supporters pelted the police with fireworks.

The riot police urged the supporters to leave, threatening force. Most heeded the call, the police said. A few rioters remained in the area, lingering in a few side streets. The riot police sent them away, occasionally using their baton. “At the moment, it seems to be calming down,” the police reported at around 10:30 p.m.