Supporters of the Moroccan men's national football team celebrated in the biggest cities of the Netherlands after the team's victory over Spain at the World Cup in Qatar. Morocco won the game on penalties to reach the quarterfinals for the first time ever. The streets were jammed around the Mercatorplein in Amsterdam-West, and revelers also gathered in the Schilderswijk in The Hague. Supporters in Rotterdam were also on the street celebrating the Moroccan team's victory. However, by 8:15 p.m., riot police were attempting to retake control over the situation.

Initially there was a festive mood, but that first changed in The Hague, where the riot police called on the partying crowd to leave Tuesday evening. They threatened to use violence if celebrants did not vacate the area. The police said on Twitter that heavy fireworks were being thrown at those present, including at officers on Vaillantlaan.

Hundreds of people were gathered around the Vaillantlaan in the Schilderswijk neighborhood. Horns and heavy fireworks could be heard shortly after the shocking victory. The police closed a number of side streets off the Vaillantlaan, and then ordered the public to rejoin partying crowd. During the game there were already many police officers on the street, as well as volunteers in high-visibility vests. The Hague previously announced that the police would be "even more visibly present" in places where unrest is expected.

It also grew tense in some places in Amsterdam, according to a police spokesperson. She said that some people were clearly committing crimes, including throwing fireworks at buses and emergency workers. People were also dancing on others' cars. She said they were hopeful that peace would soon return to the streets, and officers were asking people to celebrate Morocco's victory safely and respectfully.

Police were beginning to evacuate the Mercatorplein already by 8:30 p.m. People in cars and scooters were blaring their horns there and waving Moroccan flags. Fireworks were broadly used. Cars and trams were hindered by the partying crowd. Many young people were out and about in the city, police said.

Some shops around Mercatorplein closed their doors earlier on Tuesday due to the competition. At about 5:30 pm there were also fathers from the neighborhood on the square in fluorescent vests.

Amsterdam had already designated the Mercatorplein, Plein '40-'45, and part of the Burgemeester de Vlugtlaan-West as a safety risk area on Tuesday. This allows the police to search anyone in the area preventively. Because earlier riots related to the Morocco football team, a water cannon was also readied. Police in the capital were also working together with youth workers, street coaches and neighborhood fathers and mothers.

There were also many honking scooters and motorcycles around the Kruisplein in Rotterdam, which the police also began to evacuate. Fireworks were also being set off there, just like in Rotterdam-Zuid and other Rotterdam neighbourhoods. Kruisplein was closed to cars and trams were diverted. Hundreds of fans were singing and waving flags. There were also many honking cars on the Coolsingel.

In Rotterdam the police previously said they would be present "visibly and invisibly by multiple means" in the city center during and after the game.

Fans of the Moroccan football team also took to the streets in the center of Breda. The De Stier roundabout was also closed off in Amersfoort. Previously, fans celebrated Morocco's victory there. Revelers were also gathered a little further on. RTV Utrecht reported that there was also a party in the Utrecht district of Lombok. Many fireworks could be heard in the city.

Earlier festivities surrounding Morocco's football matches at the World Cup ended in disturbances in Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam. The riot police was deployed, and there were several arrests.