The The riot police want to be able to use more weapons because of the increased violence caused by rioting. This concerns non-lethal weapons in addition to the existing resources riot police officers have at their disposal. After an investigation, Police Chief Frank Paauw indicated that this expansion is not yet under discussion, but that possible additions are being considered.

Paauw said he believes that demonstrators are now better organized and prepared, referring to the coronavirus riots in Rotterdam last November, where officers were compelled to fire gunshots because of the threatening situation.

He added most riot police commanders want extra resources to use in such situations. "They are faced with a gap between the current armament and ultimately the firearm. I can well imagine their wish," said the police chief.

That is why the police recently commissioned an investigation into whether the current resources are still sufficient. "Part of the population no longer sees the police as a neutral body, but has itself become a party to riots and demonstrations," explained Paauw. "The question is whether the available resources are still sufficient for the performance of our task."

Nevertheless, experts advised not to expand the weapon arsenal with, for example, rubber bullets or paint cartridges that mark targets with a color. However, they think that improvements can be made in areas such as collecting and sharing information, decision-making, management, education and training, capacities, as well as better use of existing resources such as tear gas.

"The current [riot police] equipment also deserves adjustment. For example, with more protection on the side and back and better hearing protection in the helmet," said Paauw. He explained that a new program will be launched next year to improve police preparedness. "Once the improvements have been implemented, we will also examine very emphatically whether the current means of violence are sufficient. Because we really understand the riot police’s feelings quite well."

Officers currently carry pepper spray, an extendable baton, and a service pistol. A riot police officer also carries a fixed, long baton. In addition, the riot police units include canine units and their handlers, mounted police, water cannons, and tear gas grenades.