A man stabbed a 15-year-old boy during a bicycle traffic dispute in Utrecht on Tuesday morning. The police are looking for the perpetrator and witnesses.

The boy was cycling on Zambesidreef at around 8:45 a.m. when he collided with a man. The man stabbed him and then took off on a black bicycle. The boy was hospitalized for treatment.

The police are looking for a man of around 50 and 60 years, with dark skin. He was bald with a stubble beard and wearing a light beige long coat. “He came across as somewhat confused,” the police said.