The Netherlands can expect a return to frigid temperatures by Thursday, with the KNMI predicting that the mercury will fall below zero in many places, especially the northeast and east of the country. Aside from the Dutch meteorological institute, weather models from other organizations, like WeerOnline, show a possibility of temperatures consistently falling close to or below freezing multiple days in a row.

Residents in the east of the Netherlands, like in Arnhem and Zwolle, can expect the thermometer to be below zero most every night from December 2 until at least December 10. While the start of this coming week will have high temperatures close to the long-term national average of just over 7 degrees Celsius, the situation will change later.

In the short-term, the weekend is expected to end with a cloudy and somewhat rainy Sunday with a high of about 8 degrees. Winds from the south are expected, which is moderate above land and stronger along the coast sustaining at up to 49 km/h.

The week will start out rainy, with drier days expected from Wednesday. The maximum temperature will start to drop, initially falling from 8 to 5 degrees from Monday to Friday. The low temperature could even fall below freezing as early as Tuesday, with the odds of this happening rising to 40 percent, along with a 60 percent chance of a Code Yellow weather warning for dense fog on these days.

“It should remain dry, but “from the beginning of December temperatures (well) below the long-term average,” the KNMI said. By the end of the week, there is a higher probability of the daily low temperature falling below freezing, reaching -1 degree in some parts on Saturday.

Then, during the seven-day period starting on December 4, “The chance of frost increases to 70%.” The daily high and low temperatures both should remain below the long-term average, the KNMI said.