Five people were hospitalized on Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide leak in an apartment building in Boxtel. The fire brigade concluded that a leaking central heating boiler was behind the high concentration of carbon monoxide in the building, Omroep Brabant reports.

Paramedics examined the residents of the building. They rushed one man to a hospital when he became unwell. Four others were also hospitalized later.

The emergency services received the first report that something was wrong at the building on Baanderherenweg at 5:55 a.m. They escalated the situation to a Grip 1, meaning that all emergency services respond and work together. They scaled back down around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters found high concentrations of carbon monoxide at the building's one entrance but none at the second entrance. The police informed all residents about what was going on.