The city of Amsterdam is discussing opening municipal properties in the Jordaan area to provide people with access to public toilets during King's Day. However, there is too little space to place more extra toilets outside, according to the city.

Last King's Day, the municipality installed 275 public toilet facilities in the center and south. However, this was not enough to prevent people from urinating in public. Due to the large number of complaints, the city council wants to continue to address the issue as a point for improvement during the next King’s Day celebration, according to AT5.

Aldermen Touria Meliani, responsible for events, and Melanie van der Horst for public space said one issue in the Jordaan is the dense urban area. “In the Jordaan, the municipality is reaching the limit of what can be placed in the street in terms of toilet facilities in the public space.”

The problem about the limited space for toilets during King's Day is not a new one and has been raised in the past. Especially women, young children, parents with babies and people with disabilities find the bathroom situation problematic on the festive day. On the other hand, when faced with a shortage of toilets, men are likely to urinate in the canals, rivers, and other public areas, particularly on a busy, crowded day like King's Day.

However, the municipality also wants to address this as much of the public enjoying the festivities would rather not be exposed to scenes like urinating in the Amstel, the political leaders believe. Accordingly, it will be discussed if it is possible to open toilet facilities in municipal real estate for people to use.

For the time being, the city is only considering those buildings located within walking distance of the busiest streets in the Jordaan. It is not yet clear when a decision might be made.