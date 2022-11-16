Two protesters interrupted an episode of the talk show Jinek on Tuesday to draw attention to the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar despite the human rights situation in the country. “We are here for Qatar! We stand up for Qatar,” one of the two protesters in yellow vests said, RTL Nieuws reports.

Human rights organizations have long raised concerns about the situation in Qatar, reporting that thousands of migrant workers have died in the construction of stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup. According to human rights organizations like Amnesty International, they work in terrible conditions and often without fair compensation.

“We want to make it discussable,” the protesters said to host Eva Jinek.

The talk show host said she understood the protesters’ “cry of desperation” but that she was also powerless herself. “We’ve discussed it before: many people are at a loss. But I don't know what I can do to solve it.”

After a few minutes, Jinek suggested that the activists retake their seats in the audience. “Then we’ll talk later,” she said. “Everyone understands how you feel.”

A recent poll by EenVandaag showed that only 14 percent of Netherlands residents were excited about the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Sunday. The human rights situation in Qatar and how the country got the World Cup overshadow the tournament. People who plan to watch the Oranje matches feel a bit ashamed about it and mostly intend to do so at home.

This was the third time in a short time that a Jinek broadcast was interrupted. At the end of October, a climate activist glued himself to the table. And a few days later, angry Oranje supporters stormed out when the broadcast focused on the Qatari government funding their trip to the World Cup in exchange for positive posts on social media.