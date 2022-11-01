A group of Oranje supporters, whose trip to and accommodations at the World Cup was paid for by the Qatari government, stormed off the talk show Jinek on Monday evening because they were unhappy with how the World Cup was being portrayed.

“We’re leaving,” they said. “What lame talk,” another said while walking out of the studio. One had to return because he forgot his bag.

Presenter Eva Jinek managed to keep her composure. “Have a nice evening, guys. Thanks,” she said to the retreating football fans.

The discussion grew irritated while Jinek was talking to Harry de Teietenman, one of the 50 supporters sponsored by Qatar to attend the world cup in exchange for posting positive posts about the tournament on social media and reporting negative posts. When she asked him how he could have agreed to the conditions, he said: “I did put down my signature, but I’m not going to do it.”

The group of football supporters sparked annoyance among Jinek viewers, many of whom expressed their criticism on Twitter. “I can hardly believe what this Harry is spouting! It’s nonsense at a staggering level. Sign a contract and don’t intend to stick to it. I get the feeling that we will hear from Harry there in Qatar. What an incredible asshole,” one person said.

“Comparing the situation in the Netherlands ‘where people die of stress because they cannot pay their bills’ with that in Qatar. This football fan has the horrible guts to do that. And so to justify the corruption in Qatar. Shocking,” said another.

And: “Sorry, Harry, but sticking your head in the sand so you can go to Qatar with a World Cup ticket. How easily you forget the 6,500 people who died.”

“I hope they keep Harry in Qatar,” said another. “Kick the guy off the table, it’s senseless to try and have a discussion with such a brainless nitwit.”

According to Amnesty International, thousands of migrant workers died while building infrastructure and stadiums for the Qatar World Cup. Thousands are still working in awful conditions. The human rights organization called the deal the 50 Oranje fans made with Qatar “incomprehensible.”