A demonstrator for climate action group Extinction Rebellion, Jelle de Graaf, glued himself to the table of the RTL talk show Jinek on Tuesday evening. He was on hand to discuss recent protests by climate activists involving throwing food items onto art. During the conversation, De Graaf suddenly jumped onto the table and glued himself to it.

“I’m stuck here on a live program, and I’m going to talk about the climate and the ecological crisis,” the climate activist said after taking his place on the table. “You have a duty to report honestly about the climate and ecological crisis. A duty that you are failing to fulfill. The lives of all of us are at stake.”





Terwijl de tv doordraait staat de wereld in brand. 📺 Zojuist heeft tijdens uitzending @jineklive @Jelle_de_graaf van #ExtinctionRebellion zich vast gelijmd aan de tafel. Hij eist aandacht voor vernietiging die klimaatcrisis nu al veroorzaakt! #WeesEerlijk #DoeWatNodigIs #Jinek pic.twitter.com/jWVdkd1wqC — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) October 25, 2022

Presenter Beau van Even Dorens, who is standing in for Eva Jinek because she has Covid-19, continued to talk to the activist while he was sitting on the table. He called the action not “very sympathetic and civilized.” Because other guests could not have their say, said Van Erens Dorens.

After the commercial break, the activist was off the table. “He is doing well. He is behind the scenes, and he is now glued to my dressing room,” said the presenter.

De Graaf and museum director Emilie Gordenker were invited to talk about the recent climate protests involving pouring food over art to draw attention to the climate crisis. On Monday, activists from Just Stop Oil went to Madame Tussauds in London and daubed the wax figure of King Charles with cake. They’ve poured a can of tomato soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting and smeared mashed potatoes on a Monet. Activists have also glued themselves to works of art several times.