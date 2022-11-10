Amsterdam will increase the rates for parking on the street by between 0.20 and 0.50 euros per hour next year. Only the highest rate of 7.50 euros per hour in the city center will remain unchanged, alderman Melanie van der Horst announced. The city will also expand paid parking to Nieuw-West and Zuidoost, AT5 reports.

Where paid parking already applies, the times for street parking will be extended, and the rates for street parking and parking permits will increase. “Parked cars take up a lot of space in public space, while we have less and less space to work with because the city is growing and becoming busier,” Van der Horst said. “That is why we ask the car user for an extra contribution for the maintenance of the city.”

In Dapperbuurt, Transvaalbuurt, and Indische Buurt in Amsterdam-Oost, in the Kolenkitbuurt in Amsterdam-West, and in the Schinkelbuurt, Willemsparkbuurt, Apollobuurt, Stadionbuurt, and Riveierenbuurt in Amsterdam-Zuid, paid parking will be extended until midnight.

Paid parking will also be introduced on Saturdays in Buitenveldert and the Zuidas. In the Centrum district, people will have to pay for parking 24.7. All of these increases will likely take effect around the summer of 2023.

At the same time, Amsterdam residents will get more hours for the visitor’s scheme, which will be simplified to make it easier to use.

Residents can vote on the city’s plan to extend paid parking into Nieuw-West and Zuidoost from November 20 to January 20. After that, the city council has to approve the plans. “Many cars are now parked in some neighborhoods for long periods, while the owners do not live nearby but have to go to Schiphol or the city center. By introducing paid parking, these places will become available again for residents.”

Amsterdam already announced its parking plans in the coalition agreement the new city government presented earlier this year. The city expects the plans to raise 35.7 million euros per year.