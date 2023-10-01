It may no longer be possible to park for free in Amsterdam-Noord within the A10 ring road starting from 2026. There may also be fewer free parking zones in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. Amsterdam Alderman Melanie van der Horst for Traffic and Transport announced these changes in a proposal on Wednesday. If accepted, this means that by 2026, almost all of Amsterdam neighborhood will have paid parking.

If the proposal is accepted, in areas of Noord within the A10 ring road where parking is currently free, hourly on-street parking rates will be 1.60 euros in 2026. The exception is the area around Schellingwoude, where the rate will be 2.80 euros per hour. The 1.60 rate will also apply to a part of Durgendammerdijk and Noorderstrook-Oost outside the ring.

In Noord, paid parking was previously introduced around the NDSM wharf, the Van der Pekbuurt, and Buikslotermeerplein. The rates there will remain unchanged at 1.60 euros per hour.

Paid parking will apply Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. At Melkweg sports parks in Melkweg/Oostzanerwerf, and sport parks De Weeren and Friendship in Schellingwoude-Noord, parking remains free on weekends.

Residents in Noord will also face increased permit costs. Across the district, a parking permit will cost 35 euros per six months. For a second car, the cost will rise to 88 euros. Visitors can get a parking discount of 65 percent, limited to 150 hours per quarter. Those requiring care can apply for a permit for an informal caregiver at a cost of 17 euros per six months.

Van der Horst explained that in many neighborhoods in Noord, parking spaces are often occupied by people who neither live nor work there. Additionally, with the construction of many new homes in the district, parking is becoming increasingly congested. “With this measure, we ensure that parking nuisance in the district decreases and that residents and entrepreneurs can find a parking space more quickly,” she wrote.

A similar proposal is on the table for Sloterdijk Poort, Sloterdijk de Heining, Sloterdijk Rhônepark, Sloterdijk Donauhoek, Bretten-Oost, and Spieringhorn sports park in Amsterdam Nieuw-West at a rate of 1.60 euros per hour. Paid parking in these areas will be in effect Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with weekends remaining free. The area around Sloterdijk station will maintain its current rate of 2.80 euros per hour.

Residents and district committee members are now encouraged to give their opinions about this proposal. They have until November 26 to do so via amsterdam.nl/inspraak. Following this, the city council will make its final decision in April or May 2024.