AZ Alkmaar lost their third league game out of their last four on Sunday with a 3-1 loss to RKC Waalwijk. Pascal Jansen's side made a great start to the season but is now on a bad run of form. FC Emmen won for only the second time this season, beating Fortuna Sittard away.

AZ beat Dnipro-1 in the Conference league on Thursday, and maybe the short time off is a reason that the Alkmaarders have been struggling in the league as of late. They made an excellent start to the match as Jesper Karlsson gave the Alkmaarders the lead. Ilias Bel Hassani equalized for RKC after 32 minutes, and it seemed like that was the way it would stay before Zakaria Bakkali turned the game on its head with two late goals. The winger scored after 87 minutes and then again after 92 minutes to give RKC the points. It is another impressive victory for Joseph Oosting and RKC, who are enjoying a very positive season thus far.

FC Twente is now level on points with the AZ, but the Tukkers will be disappointed that they are now ahead. Ron Jans's side could only get a draw at home to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, while a win would have put them two points ahead of AZ in fourth. After Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored from a penalty after 34 minutes, Twente also gave a dramatic late penalty away after 92 minutes which Willum Willumsson converted.

FC Emmen picked up a shock victory over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday. It was the promoted side's first victory in the league since the 20th of August. A goal from Richairo Zivkovic after 58 minutes put Emmen above Cambuur after this weekend's fixtures. Cambuur has played a match less; They will play that match on Thursday against Feyenoord. Fortuna Sittard lost their second match in a row and will be hoping that the improved form they showed under new manager Julio Velazquez has dissipated.