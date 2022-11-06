The body found on Groene Strand in Terschelling on Sunday morning belongs to the 49-year-old victim of an Oct. 21 collision between two boats, according to Nu.nl.

The body was discovered around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The man was one of two victims who were went missing after the crash and were presumed dead by the police. A 12-year-old boy is still missing after the collision between a speed boat and a water taxi that claimed the lives of two others, as well.

The accident's cause is still under investigation. The police detained both ships' captains after the crash, but released them after interrogation. Both ships were going too fast at the time of the crash, according to Nu.nl.