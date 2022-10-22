A major search on the beach of Terschelling for the two missing after a ship crash was discontinued on Friday evening, because there was too little visibility in the dark. The security region indicated there would not be another large-scale search on Saturday morning.

"We do not know what the sea is doing. The bodies can wash ashore anywhere," said the spokesman for the Fryslân Security Region.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing. The captains of the two ships in the boat accident near Terschelling were released by the police on Friday after questioning, the National Unit reported. The ferry's helmsman was also questioned and released.

On Friday, emergency services searched the beach for a 12-year-old child and an adult man who have been missing since the collision Friday morning. The Coast Guard previously announced that the chance that the missing people were still alive was very small.

The collision was between a ferry and a water taxi. Eight people were in the water taxi, two of whom were killed. Their bodies have been recovered. Four people were injured and two are missing.

After a few hours, the search at sea was scaled down. "That is the most terrible moment for emergency services there is," said Mayor Caroline van de Pol of Terschelling on Friday afternoon. "You realize that saving is no longer real."

The safety region said that it is not possible to predict where the bodies can wash ashore or when. "It could happen on Saturday, but also in a few days. We have no idea where to look."

The mayor of Terschelling already spoke of a terrible day for the victims, relatives and also for residents of Terschelling. Work is underway on aftercare for the islanders. Deputy Mayor Erik de Groot van Harlingen also expressed his condolences to the victims, relatives and residents of the municipality.

The municipality of Terschelling will hold a meeting at the town hall on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon to address the boat accident. The meeting is intended for people who have a question about the incident or who want to share something, the municipality reported on Twitter. Everyone is welcome.