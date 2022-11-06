The body of a deceased person was found near the Groene Strand on Terschelling on Sunday morning. Police are investigating the victim's identity.

The police are also looking into whether it is one of the two missing persons from the collision between a speedboat and a water taxi near the Wadden Island on Oct. 21. A 12-year-old boy and an adult man have been missing since the collision. Earlier, the police indicated that they expect the victims of the accident are no longer alive.

Police were alerted about the discovery of the body around 7 a.m. on Sunday. The Terschelling police have been searching the beach for the boy and man since the time of the accident.

Vandaag weer gezocht op #Terschelling. Helaas hebben we de vermisten niet gevonden. #weblijvenzoeken pic.twitter.com/hFSlH6ZpZV — Politie Terschelling (@POL_Trschelling) October 29, 2022

The body has since been removed and is being transferred to the mainland for examination. It is not yet clear when more clarity will be given about who the victim is, a police spokesperson said. According to the spokesperson, the identification could happen within a day, but could also take longer.

A 46-year-old man from Sexbierum and a 57-year-old man from Leeuwarden also died in the collision.