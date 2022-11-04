The Netherlands, together with the Czech Republic and the United States, will supply tanks to Ukraine. A total of ninety modernized and refurbished tanks will be supplied, in what will be the first time that the Netherlands directly or indirectly supplies tanks to the government in Kyiv.

The Netherlands will pay 45 million euros to the Czech Republic to supply the T-72 tanks to the armed forces of Ukraine. The tanks will be delivered this year and early next year, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said. They can then be deployed directly at the frontlines of the country's war with Russia.

In addition, the Netherlands is supplying goods worth 75 million euros to Ukraine. It does not concern equipment from the Dutch armed forces, but Ollongren would not specify details about the material. The items were purchased commercially, and from there will go to Ukraine.

"It is extremely important that we do this. That we show that as long as Russia continues with this illegal war and with winter approaching, [Ukrainians] can continue to count on their partners," Ollongren said. According to her, the support is an "important signal" to Russia.

The Cabinet does not normally disclose specific details about equipment that will be delivered to the Ukrainians. But because other countries are involved, it is now being reported. When the Netherlands supplied armored howitzers with Germany, this was also announced because Berlin made the deliveries publicly known.

Ollongren declined to say whether the tanks are part of the Czech Republic's military stockpile. She only wanted to say that the Czech industry has modernized and overhauled the tanks. The Ukrainians can immediately operate the get to work with the Russian-made T-72 tanks because Ukraine already uses them.

Ukraine has been requesting more tanks from its international supporters for some time. This was discussed last month in Brussels where dozens of countries gathered to discuss new arms supplies to Kyiv. Poland and the Czech Republic already supplied tanks to Ukraine earlier this year.

Previously, equipment from Dutch Defense supplies were sent to Ukraine, such as missiles, ammunition and radar equipment. But the Ministry of Defense has to replenish its own stocks, and that is why the Cabinet is now buying directly from the defense industry for Ukraine.

The Tweede Kamer in the Netherlands urged the Cabinet to quickly give more support to Ukraine. The Cabinet will soon also announce additional financial support to Kyiv.