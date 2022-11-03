The Netherlands and Belgium will jointly host the 2026 FIH Hockey Women's and Men's World Cups. The two events will take place simultaneously, with matches played in Amstelveen near the Amsterdamse Bos, and also in Wavre, Belgium at a stadium that has not yet been built.

Men's and women's national teams will play at both locations, announced the International Hockey Federation (FIH). At least one Belgian or Dutch team will play a match each day of the tournament to try and guarantee a good turnout, FIH said.

"Both associations are grateful and proud that the board of the FIH has awarded the organization of the tournament to Belgium and the Netherlands," said the Dutch hockey association, KNHB. The two associations plan to create a hockey-themed festival atmosphere at both sites on each day of the tournament.

South Africa was the only other country to put in a bid for both tournaments simultaneously. England and Wales jointly bid for the men's tournament, as did Germany, though Germany later pulled out. Australia and Uruguay both bid for the women's tournament. "We received excellent proposals and it was therefore a particularly challenging task to decide," said FIH CEO Thierry Weil. "We’re very much looking forward to working with the National Associations of the current Women’s and Men’s World and Olympic Champions, the Netherlands and Belgium respectively, that will undoubtedly put together outstanding World Cups!”

The Dutch women will be defending their championship. They won this year's World Cup in a final played against Argentina in Terrassa, Spain earlier this summer. A portion of the 2022 tournament was also played in the Netherlands.

The Dutch men's team will first take part in the 2023 World Cup in January. That event will be held in the Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The Dutch team will start in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which features teams from 16 countries.