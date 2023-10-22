A partial lunar eclipse can be seen in the Netherlands at the end of October, Weeronline reports. The lunar eclipse will take place on the night of October 28 to 29, and the phenomenon can be observed from the Netherlands and Belgium.





Weet jij het verschil tussen een maansverduistering en gewoon een halve maan? https://t.co/4zu4XrgJ2b — Weeronline (@weeronline) October 22, 2023

During a lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. During a partial eclipse, it appears as if a bite has been taken out of the moon. The eclipse begins at 08:01 p.m. and reaches its peak at 10:15 p.m. The partial eclipse is over at 12:29 a.m.

The next full lunar eclipse is scheduled for September 2025. During a full lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a red color. Therefore it is also called a blood moon.