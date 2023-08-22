The Dutch women's field hockey squad secured the top position in their group at the EuroHockey Championship in Germany. The team, led by national coach Paul van Ass, was too strong playing against Italy in Mönchengladbach, winning 5-0. Oranje was already guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

The Netherlands, which is going for its fourth European title in a row in Germany, had also won the first group matches against Spain (5-1) and Belgium (2-0). Both the top team in a group and the second place team qualify for the semi-finals.

Oranje immediately took the initiative against Italy. The reigning world champion had a few chances in the first quarter and three penalty corners, but was unable to get the ball past keeper Lucia Ines Caruso.

Italy quickly fell behind at the start of the second quarter. Frédérique Matla used a penalty ball to make it 1-0, and Yibbi Jansen doubled the lead from a penalty corner. Pien Dicke tapped in the third goal moments later.

Marijn Veen expanded the margin after the halftime break thanks to a good play by Joosje Burg, after which Dicke scored her second goal of the afternoon to make it 5-0. Despite some good chances, the ball did not find its way into the net in the last quarter.

Tuesday's match between Spain and Belgium will determine who seizes second place in the group.