China denied that offices which were set up in the Netherlands are actually secret police stations. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said from Beijing on Wednesday that these are centers that help Chinese citizens renew documents.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague is investigating what kind of activities are actually carried out from the Chinese offices. Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the existence of Chinese police stations in the Netherlands was "unacceptable," and announced on Tuesday that the centers must close immediately. He also noted that it has already been shown that consular activities took place at the locations without permission from the Netherlands, which is not allowed.

RTL Nieuws and Follow The Money recently reported that Chinese citizens could engage in more common activities at the bureau, such as renewing a driving license. The investigation also revealed indications that the "service stations" are also used to monitor Chinese people in the Netherlands, and possibly put pressure on those critical of China. Allegations that one of the offices had harassed a Chinese dissident living in the Netherlands were denied by the Chinese embassy in The Hague.

"The organizations you mentioned are not police stations or police forces," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, on Wednesday. "Their activities are to help local Chinese citizens who need to apply for an online renewal of their expired driver's license and provide physical examination activities. The service's volunteers there are enthusiastic Chinese based overseas, not Chinese police officers."

The existence of an illegal Chinese police station is also being investigated in Germany, a spokesperson for the German government said last week. The German investigation followed a report by the Spanish group, Safeguard Defenders. Their findings claimed that China had set up police stations in thirty countries, including Germany, without notifying the host country.

China responded by stating that the Chinese security authorities strictly adhere to international law and respect the sovereignty of other countries.

In England, a man protesting outside a Chinese consulate in Manchester last month said masked men had dragged him to the consulate grounds against his will. China said protesters had stormed the grounds.