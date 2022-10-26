There are two Chinese police stations in the Netherlands, one in Amsterdam and one in Rotterdam. China never informed the Dutch government about their existence, and they are therefore illegal, RTL Nieuws and Follow the Money reported. MPs from coalition parties VVD and D66 want them closed immediately.

According to RTL, the police stations opened in 2018 with the stated goal of helping Dutch Chinese with administrative matters like renewing their driver’s licenses. But research showed that they are also intended to facilitate Chinese police work abroad.

The researchers also found indications that China uses the police stations to follow and threaten Chinese critics in the Netherlands. Wang Jingyu criticized the Chinese regime on social media three years ago and has been hunted by the police since, he told RTL. The Netherlands granted him and his girlfriend asylum, but here too the Chinese police station in Rotterdam keeps trying to get in touch with him.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to RTL Nieuws that China did not inform the Dutch government about the police stations in Amsterdam and Rotterdam and that these stations are operating illegally. “We will investigate exactly what they are doing here and then take appropriate actions,” a spokesperson said.

Parliamentarians from the VVD and D66 want the two police stations closed immediately. “Now that it is clear that these two secret police stations operate illegally here, we can’t wait another day. We must stop these activities as soon as possible and close the stations,” D66 MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said to the broadcaster.

“It is really completely unacceptable that the Chinese government thinks it can secretly intimidate dissidents here and get away with it,” Sjoerdsma said. “This shows that Beijing's long arm is much longer than we feared. China is trying to let Chinese law speak here on Dutch soil. That is really an extremely undesirable form of interference. We must not give them an inch.”

The VVD agrees. “The Cabinet must get to the bottom of this. Call the Chinese ambassador to account and close these outposts,” MP Ruben Breklemans said. “This is yet another example of how China is infiltrating the Netherlands.”

“Beijing’s repression must not seep into our country,” Brekelmans continued. “Modern espionage must quickly become a criminal offense. And there must be a public register for people who work for a foreign government. That way, we can protect freedom and security on Dutch soil.”