A 14-year-old boy critically injured in a stabbing near his school on Bouwsteen in Hoorn on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, the police confirmed. His school is devastated by his death.

The young teenagers got stabbed after arguing with another teenager in a parking lot just outside the secondary school, the Tabor College: Oscar Romero. The police arrested a 16-year-old boy. He was recently remanded into custody for two weeks.

The boy’s death is an “unprecedented heavy blow” for his loved ones and classmates, Oscar Romero said. “A black day for education in Hoorn,” rector Wessel van de Hoef said to RTL Nieuws. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, classmates, and everyone who misses him.”

The victim lived in Westwoud, a town in the municipality of Drechterland. Mayor Michiel Pijl said the news saddened him. “This senseless violence is incomprehensible. My thoughts are with his relatives, friends, and everyone affected by this. I offer my condolences to his family for this terrible loss. This is also hard on our village community. We want to assist everyone who needs it in this terrible time.”

Mayor Jan Nieuwenburg of Hoorn also responded. “This terrible news hit hard. It makes an indelible impression on the pupils and teachers. We will assist them with what they need.”