A 14-year-old boy was found seriously wounded outside the Tabor College: Oscar Romero, a secondary school in Hoorn. Students told regional media outlet NH Nieuws that the victim was a second-year student who was seen arguing with two others in a smoking area just outside the schoolyard. One person was arrested.

The incident happened just before 2:50 p.m. on Bouwsteen. Police, ambulances and a trauma team in a helicopter were sent to the area. Police said that someone was reported to be "unwell," and soon after, officers found the stabbed boy. No update about the victim's condition was provided later in the afternoon.

"As far as I could tell, he was not doing well," said one student, Daylin, to NH Nieuws. She said three people were arguing, when one of them suddenly pulled out a knife. "He was struck one time, from what I've seen," Daylin said. "A friend of mine tried to help close his wound."

The situation was "scary and weird," another student, Eline, said. It was the second such argument at that spot this week, students said. One rumor among them was that the kids were arguing about articles of clothing, specifically a cap and pants.

"Nowadays, apparently it's normal to stab people."

Police announced one arrest at around 5:15 p.m. "He was taken in for questioning and his involvement is under further investigation," police said. A video of the incident was supposedly being shared on Snapchat. Authorities asked that anyone who saw the incident, or who shot video of the incident, to contact them.

Support and counselling services were being organized for witnesses and those affected by the stabbing.