The stabbing incident in Hoorn in which a 14-year-old boy got seriously injured on Wednesday has had a “major impact on his high school Oscar Romero, a spokesperson for the school said.

The boy was stabbed around 2:45 p.m. near his school on the Bouwsteen. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was still admitted on Thursday. The police arrested a 16-year-old boy for the stabbing, and he is still in custody.

The 16-year-old suspect is not a pupil at Oscar Romero. “This stabbing incident has nothing to do with the school,” said the spokesperson. However, pupils and teachers are very shocked by what happened. Both the school staff and pupils will meet on Thursday to discuss the stabbing. Victim support will be available for those who need it.

The police are investigating what exactly happened. Images of the stabbing are circulating on social media. The police asked that people with such images share them with investigators and not post them online.