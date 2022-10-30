The examining magistrate decided on Friday that the 16-year-old suspect of a stabbing in Hoorn, in which a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured, will remain in custody for at least 14 days. A spokeswoman for the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed this on Saturday after a report from De Telegraaf. The 16-year-old boy is suspected of attempted murder.

The 14-year-old victim was stabbed near his secondary school, Oscar Romero, on the Bouwsteen on Wednesday afternoon. The 16-year-old was arrested soon after.

The victim was taken to hospital after the stabbing. His current condition is unknown. After the incident, witnesses told NH Nieuws that the victim was "not doing well."

The suspect does not attend the victim's school and a spokesperson said on Thursday that the incident had nothing to do with the school. Police are still investigating what exactly happened.

Images of the stabbing are circulating on social media. The police are calling on such images only to be shared with the police and not to be distributed online.

Hoorn Mayor Jan Nieuwenburg told NH Nieuws he was concerned by the stabbing. "I sympathize with the victim, his family, friends and other loved ones. We hope for a good outcome."