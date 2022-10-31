The weather in the Netherlands is expected to remain warmer than average at least into the second week of November. Temperatures are unlikely to reach the same heights that the country experienced over the last few days, and the upcoming period will be dotted with rainy moments, said the Dutch meteorological office, KNMI. A weather warning for fog was issued for Monday, and another warning for very strong winds was issued for Tuesday as the weather becomes more variable.

The long-term national average for the first ten days of November is a high of over 13 degrees Celsius, with lows closer to 7 degrees. Temperatures this week are expected to remain above both averages, with highs around 15 degrees through Thursday, and fluctuating between 12 to 15 degrees the rest of the week. Overnight, temperatures are expected to hold mostly around 10 degrees, except on Saturday when it could be a bit colder.

From then on, temperatures will gradually reduce until they are closer to the average. By the halfway point of November, temperatures could more steadily remain around 11 to 12 degrees as a high, and 6 degrees as a low.

The KNMI predicted a rather calm day on Monday, despite starting off with a Code Yellow weather warning for fog in the center and east, which should reduce visibility down to just 200 meters. Those in the Netherlands can expect cloudy and dry weather in most places, with periods of sunshine in the afternoon. The thermometer could potentially rise as high as 21 degrees in the southeast, 19 degrees in the east, and 16 to 17 degrees everywhere else. Winds will begin to pick up along the western coast and the Wadden Sea area.

That prompted a Code Yellow weather warning for strong winds on Tuesday. The alert was given for the coastal provinces, where sustained winds could hit 60 km/h, with gusts of up to 90 km/h likely. There is a good chance that even stronger, storm-force winds could batter the coastal area, especially in the morning. The weather warning is expected to remain in effect until nightfall.

A more moderate day is expected on Wednesday, with a mostly sunny, mostly dry day. However, that should change on Thursday, where people in the country will most likely have to contend with rainfall and cloud coverage. The variable weather should continue into Friday with a mix of sun and drizzle, followed by a soggier weekend.

The KNMI expected “variable weather with occasional rain and quite a bit of wind,” this week, but still acknowledged it will be rather mild for this time of year overall. From next week on, the institute predicted the weather would become “gradually less erratic. Temperatures first slightly higher; later around the long-term average.”