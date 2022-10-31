The trial around the violent robbery of a valuables transport in Amsterdam-Noord in May last year starts in the court in Amsterdam on Monday. The robbers stole approximately 14.5 million euros in precious metals, over 4 million euros of which is still missing. The police previously said it concerns 80 kilograms of platinum, 1.5 kilograms of gold grain, and several melted gold bars, among other things.

The court set aside eleven days spread over four weeks for the trial. Eight suspects are on trial in this criminal case. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) will demand sentences against them on Wednesday, November 9. The verdict is scheduled for April 3 next year.

The robbery of a Brink’s armored vehicle occurred on May 19 last year at Schone Edelmetaal, which was then located on Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam-Noord. The robbers fired automatic weapons and tied up several employees. They fled with their loot in fast cars.

The police gave chase, and the wild race ended in Broek in Waterland, a village near Amsterdam. The police shot dead a 47-year-old Frenchman involved in the robbery in a meadow and arrested six others.

The eight suspects on trial this month have Belgian, French, and Moroccan nationality. A ninth suspect from France will stand trial at a later date. A tenth suspect with Belgian nationality is still awaiting extradition to the Netherlands. A young woman arrested in Belgium in November last year is also still a suspect, and two suspects are still at large.