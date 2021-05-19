Suspects in an armored car robbery in Amsterdam-Noord were attempting to steal tens of millions of euros in loot, and fired automatic weapons at the police officers chasing them north of the city on Wednesday afternoon. Police also returned fire, authorities said in a statement. "It is really a miracle that there were no casualties on the police side," a spokesperson said.

One suspect died, and six others were arrested. Two of the people taken into custody were injured, police said in a statement. An unnamed source told newspaper Parool that ten men were involved in the robbery, with three possibly at large.

The robbers were fleeing an initial crime scene on Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam-Noord, where they tried to rob an armored transport. Videos from the scene showed the suspected robbers holding automatic weapons near the loading dock of a precious metals firm.

Sources told the Telegraaf and NOS that the robbers were attempting to steal 50 million euros worth of valuables including gold and diamonds. Parool reported that the suspects were either Belgian or French. Police refused to confirm the information.

Videos from the scene showed the suspected robbers holding automatic weapons near the loading dock of a precious metals firm.

Automatic weapons were fired during the crime. The suspects then fled the scene in an Audi five-door Sportback, and a Porsche Cayenne. Police officers said they gave chase and the suspects responded by firing their guns at the officers. The police also fired back at the suspects.

The pursuit continued to Broek in Waterland, where both vehicles were allegedly set on fire. Earlier in the day it was also reported that the automatic weapons were also used where the fire broke out. Some of the men then tried to continue their escape in a Renault model, possibly a Captur.

Security camera footage from the area showed a similar car smash through the fence of a home before crashing into a tree. Three suspects exited the vehicle and were joined by a fourth who was on foot. They then took off into the field behind the home.

Video shot by residents in the area showed several suspects running through the field as police took aim.

Video shot by residents in the area showed several suspects running through the field as police took aim. Many gunshots rang out. One suspect was struck by a bullet and died at the scene, the newspaper claimed. Six others were taken into custody, including two who were injured.

Police have not said if the three suspects were shot by police, or if they were wounded in another manner.

Authorities have asked that those with information about the case contact them immediately.