Employees were bound with tie wraps during the violent robbery of an armored transport in Amsterdam-Noord. This was stated in the indictment, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed after a report by local broadcaster AT5.

The six suspects in custody for the robbery are expected to appear in court for the first time next Wednesday. They are also charged with attempted aggravated manslaughter. This is because they allegedly wanted to facilitate their escape after committing the criminal offense of robbery by shooting at police officers.

The robbery of a transport car containing precious metals was committed on Wednesday afternoon, May 19, at Schöne Edelmetaal on Meeuwenlaan in Amsterdam. The OM suspects all of the men, who come from Belgium and France, of the same crimes. It is also holding all six responsible for taking a large amount of valuable precious metals with them.

The value of the goods stolen still has not been disclosed. A chase followed after the robbery, which ended in a meadow in Broek in Waterland, where the suspects and the police were fired upon. The robbers used automatic weapons.

A seventh suspect, a 47-year-old Frenchman, was killed in the exchange of gunfire.