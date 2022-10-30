Many video game enthusiasts have noted that the latest Call of Duty game recreates famous spots in Amsterdam in lifelike detail. However, one Amsterdam business is not impressed with its portrayal in the popular first-person shooter game, according to De Volkskrant.

The Conservatorium Hotel near the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam's center is one of the city's many buildings that made it into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which was released on Friday. However, it ends up in ruins in the game after a shootout. The game depicts bullets flying around the area, a smoking hole in the hotel and a blazing car parked nearby, according to De Volkskrant. The hotel is considering legal action, since it was not consulted about this depiction.

"We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty," hotel manager Roy Tomassen told De Volkskrant. “More generally, we don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement."

Although the game's developers recreated spots in Amsterdam down to the smallest detail, they renamed businesses in the city to avoid legal trouble. The Conservatorium Hotel, recognizable because of the historic building it is housed in, is called the Breenbergh in the game.