Around 25 four- and five-star hotels in Amsterdam are not pleased with the city's plans to halve the number of river cruises over the next few years. The plans surprised the luxury hotels as the sector plays a "crucial role in the top segment of the tourist economy."

Amsterdam expects the decision to lead to at least 73 million euros in lost income for hotels, cafes, and restaurants.

"These visitors who frequent our hotel for pre- and post-visits are regarded as valued guests who cause no trouble and contribute to the city's cultural heritage. They also contribute to the spread of tourism by visiting the surrounding municipalities," Luxury Hotels Amsterdam, a partnership of 25 hotels, explained about river cruise tourists.

The coalition of the mayor and aldermen announced on Tuesday that it wants to cut the number of river cruises to counteract the excessive volume of tourists, improve livability for the residents, reduce total emissions, and limit overall busyness in the city. The political leaders claimed that river cruises negatively contribute to the city's air quality and crowdedness.

The hotels, including the Hilton, the Amstel Hotel, and the Conservatorium Hotel, have asked the city's politicians to consider other solutions, like improving the spread of tourism or taking action against the number of day trippers.

"We will be forced to tap into other segments to survive and to be able to continue supplying our employees with work."