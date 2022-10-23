Amsterdam has been featured for the second time in a Call of Duty game. This time, an upcoming game recreated the area around the Red Light District and the Oude Kerk at a level of detail that caught the attention of many fans, according to RTL Nieuws.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is officially set for release on Oct. 28, but some portions of the game are already playable. In the game, the mission begins at Oosterdok in front of the Amsterdam public library's main branch. Players walk through a Red Light District alley to the Oudezijds Voorburgwal.

For reference:



If you want to check it out yourself it’s at Oudezijds Voorburgwal 85 pic.twitter.com/EDt9qdY3d4 — Bastiaan (@BastiaanRudolf) October 21, 2022

The popular tourist destination is replicated down to details like tour boats floating down the canal, the specific design of street lamps and the city's ever-present array of parked bicycles. The tour of Amsterdam's scenery ends with a shooting on the Oudekerksplein, according to RTL Nieuws. One thing is off, however: the game's creators have placed an imaginary alley in Sint-Annenbuurt, according to Het Parool.

It is not the first time for Call of Duty to feature the Dutch capital. Amsterdam also made an appearance in 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, according to Het Parool.