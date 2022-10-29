Hundreds of companies and municipalities turn off the lights of buildings on Saturday night and events are organized throughout the country. During the so-called Night of the Night, the Dutch provincial environmental federations draw attention to light pollution and energy saving.

The aim of "Night of the Night" is to make the Netherlands, one of the most illuminated countries in the world, darker and more sustainable. "All that unnecessary lighting causes light nuisance and energy wastage. The rhythm of people and animals is also disrupted. Humans and animals need the natural rhythm of the night to rest, for their health and for a strong immune system," the initiators said.

Throughout the country, people can participate in activities such as strolls or stargazing. For example, there is an evening walk in the Soesterduinen, participants in Haarlem can learn more about the colonial past of the city during a walk, and people can search for moths in an open space in the Carstenbos near IJhorst in Overijssel.

It is the 18th time that the "Night of the Night" is held.