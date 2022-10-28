The three men who were arrested on Thursday after a climate protest involving the famous Johannes Vermeer painting Girl with a Pearl Earring will remain in custody for longer, the Public Prosecution Service said on Friday. The three are suspected of vandalism and "open violence against goods" for the incident in the Mauritshuis in The Hague.

One of the men glued himself to the glass-covered artwork, while another dumped soup over him. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) said that the investigation is still ongoing, and it is awaiting the completion of a total damage report is expected, and other information.

In any case, the three will remain in custody at least through the weekend. Following that, the Public Prosecution Service will determine if it will prosecute the case. Their initial detention was reviewed by an examining magistrate and deemed to be lawful, the OM stated.

It was previously announced that the Girl with a Pearl Earring itself has not suffered any damage because it is behind glass, but that the frame is damaged. On Friday afternoon, the painting was placed back in the gallery of the Mauritshuis.

The men who were arrested have Belgian nationality. It concerns a 42-year-old man and two 45-year-old men. Among the three is Wouter M., who previously participated in climate campaigns in Belgium. He previously disrupted the Tour of Flanders by running up the course during the final sprint. Images showed that M. was the one who stuck to the glazed painting.