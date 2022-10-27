A 31-year-old car burglary suspect who was shot by police in Arnhem died from his injuries. Authorities said the Arnhem resident was caught "red-handed" during a burglary on Deelenseweg. He was the only person believed to be involved in the property crime.

Police previously said that the man violently resisted arrest after he was caught at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. "He protested vigorously when he was arrested. An officer then fired one shot," police claimed.

The suspect was struck, and was taken to an area hospital. The following day, police said he died from his injuries.

The Rijksrecherche is investigating the incident, as is protocol when an officer injures someone with a service weapon. The Rijksrecherche is an independent inspectorate which investigates the use of force by police officers, and handles investigations involving Dutch government offices.

No further details are likely to be shared while the investigation continues.