A shooting just after midnight in Arnhem left two people injured. Several people were arrested in the area of the shooting, though it was unclear whether police captured those responsible for the incident.

Gunshots rang out on Wildervankstraat just before 12:40 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the victims when they arrived at the scene in the Vredenburg neighborhood of Arnhem-Zuid.

"They were transported to the hospital and are receiving further treatment for their injuries," police said in a brief statement. The condition of the victims was not revealed.

A manhunt started immediately after the incident as police officers tried to quickly apprehend those responsible for pulling the trigger. A special tactical team was called in to handle the arrest of one man in a home close to the scene, according to Omroep Gelderland.

Soon after, police officers stopped a taxi van near the Groningensingel. Two men inside were handcuffed and taken into custody, the Gelderlander reported. Groningensingel is a main road that circles much of the Vredenburg neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police, authorities said.