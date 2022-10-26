A suspect in a car burglary was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon in Arnhem when a police officer shot at the person during an arrest. The suspect resisted violently, police claim. The suspect was transferred to an area hospital.

According to the police, a report was received around 5:30 p.m. that an officer caught someone "red-handed" on Deelenseweg in Arnhem. A police spokesperson did not reveal any details about the suspect's identity.

The Rijksrecherche is investigating the incident, as is protocol when an officer injures someone with a service weapon. The Rijksrecherche is an independent inspectorate which investigates the use of force by police officers, and handles investigations involving Dutch government offices.