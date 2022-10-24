After months of chaos due to staff shortages, Schiphol is in the middle bracket of European airports when it comes to customer satisfaction. The website Vliegveldinfo.nl made that conclusion by analyzing Google reviews about the 100 busiest airports in Europe. In this ranking, compiled for the first time, the airport near Amsterdam is in 40th place with a score of 4 stars.

According to website founder Guus Wantia, the result is striking because Schiphol has always been known as one of the best airports in Europe. Schiphol was nominated for the best European airport by World Travel Awards last year. “You can see that Schiphol has suffered image damage due to all the problems that have arisen since this spring and summer. Before that, it was always the best in the region,” said Wantia.

The national airport has been struggling with long queues for months due to a lack of security guards at the security checks. On some days, waiting times ran so high that passengers missed their flights, and airlines had to cancel trips. To continue the flow at Schiphol, the airport asked airlines to limit the number of passengers traveling through Schiphol until at least the end of the year. They’re reluctantly complying.

Schiphol is more or less on par with Heathrow in London and Barajas near Madrid. Staff shortages at those airports also led to long waiting times over the summer. Eindhoven Airport, the second busiest airport in the Netherlands, received a 3.8 from travelers and is in 70th place in the ranking.

The airports of Zurich, Athens, and Porto scored the best, with scores of 4.4 stars on Google. At the bottom were the airports of Bordeaux in France (2.6 stars), Heraklion in Greece (2.7 stars), and Manchester in the United Kingdom (2.9 stars).