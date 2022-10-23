Consumers are not always well protected against advertisements for unhealthy food, whether the adverts are misleading or not, said research agency Panteia. In a study commissioned by food quality advocacy group Foodwatch, the researchers examined how the Dutch advertising code works in practice. They determined that both adults and children "may be irresponsibly tempted to buy products that are harmful to their own health."

The current Advertising Code for Food Products (RvV) leaves "a lot of room for better protection," according to the research agency. One of the conclusions is that there was a lack of input from social advocacy and consumer organizations in the creation of the RvV.

The researchers were also critical of the "reactive" nature of monitoring advertising, where the committee tasked with investigating issues, the RCC, does not take action unless it receives complaints from consumers or organizations. "This carries the risk that (possible) violations are not brought to the attention of the RCC."

Social media regulations also seem to be lagging behind, wrote Panteia. "There is a special Advertising Code for Social Media & Influencer Marketing (RSM), but neither this nor the RvV effectively protects children from food advertising on social media." Most social media platforms require users to be at least 13 years old, but in practice younger children can also create an account, "and are shown advertisements that are not intended for their age group."

Foodwatch director Nicole van Gemert said the report contains enough arguments to introduce or tighten up legislation. "We have to curb this advertising monster. Foodwatch wants a strong advertising law as soon as possible instead of a weak advertising code."

Public Health State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen told investigative platform Pointer that he is "exploring a number of legal options in the food environment." A ban on child marketing would be part of that.