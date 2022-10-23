After an intensive search, the missing Jayden, 11, was found "in good health" on the street in The Hague around midnight, the police announced early Sunday morning. A spokesperson would not say where exactly because the investigation is still ongoing. The boy was last seen on Friday afternoon at the Fluitenbergstraat in The Hague, not far from the Zuiderpark.

Jayden left his school at 3 p.m. on a gray women's bicycle, but never arrived home. Police were "seriously concerned" for his life, a spokesperson said. For that reason, an Amber Alert was also issued. Jayden is the boy's nickname and his actual first name is Brock.

The police are investigating what exactly happened and where the boy spent the time before he was found. "Of course we want to know where he stayed and we will discuss this with him," said the spokesperson. He said the boy was found alone on the street. "We thank everyone for all the tips and sharing the messages," the police tweeted.

The police received a tip on Saturday that Jayden had been seen in the Mall of the Netherlands. However, he was not found in the shopping center in Leidschendam. They also searched for the boy in the rest of The Hague and surrounding areas and eventually found him there.

An Amber Alert is only issued if the police believe a missing child is in serious danger. The last time such a message was issued was last week when 10-year-old Hebe Zwart from Vught had not come home. After a day-long search, the girl with disabilities and her 26-year-old supervisor Sanne were found lifeless in a black Kia Picanto in the water at the Empel junction near Den Bosch. The police believe it was a fatal accident.