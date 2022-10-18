The police issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl who went missing on Monday. According to the police, Hebe was last seen with her attending carer in a black Kia Picanto, license plate PR425K, in Raamdonksveer.

Hebe is disabled and requires care, the police said. Her mother wrote on Facebook that she has multiple disabilities and is non-verbal. She was wearing a black dress and bright pink jacket and had a purple backpack with her, the police said.

At 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Burgernet released a description of Hebe’s caregiver - a 26-year-old woman, 1.78 meters tall, with medium-length blond hair and blue eyes. Hebe is about 1.4 meters tall. She has blond hair.

On Facebook, Hebe’s mother wrote that the attendant was supposed to bring Hebe home from ‘t Overstapje in Raamsdonkveer to Vught, but they never arrived. “We are looking between Vught and Raamsdonkveer,” the mother wrote. “We understand this will scare you. We are also in shock.”