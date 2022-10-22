Police in the Netherlands issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for an 11-year-old boy missing since about 3 p.m. on Friday. The boy, who goes by the name Jayden, was last seen on the Fluitenbergstraat in The Hague.

He was last seen riding a grey girl’s bike. The boy left his school but did not return home, a police spokesperson told newswire ANP. "We are deeply concerned for the child's life." Authorities did not say why they thought Jayden was in trouble, or if he was last seen with another individual.

He was described as being white, with a slender build, and dark blonde hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, and Nike shoes in black and white.

It is the second Amber Alert issued by police this week. The bulletin was issued for Hebe Zwart, a 10-year-old girl with disabilities who was picked up from daycare by her caregiving assistant, Sanne Bos. After several days of searching, the two were found dead inside an overturned car near Den Bosch.

“With an Amber Alert, the police are calling on everyone to look out for a missing child who is in mortal danger,” police said. When someone is not believed to be in immediate danger, police are more likely to issue a Missing Child Alert.