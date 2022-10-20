The police say they have no doubts that the two people found dead in the Kia Picanto at the Empel junction (A59/A2) are the missing 10-year-old Hebe Zwart and 26-year-old Sanne Bos. The identities of the two have not yet been officially established.

Het voertuig dat vannacht langs de #A59 bij #Denbosch werd gevonden is geborgen. Volgens de #politie is het de Kia Picanto waar de vermiste #Sanne en #Hebe voor het laatst in zijn gezien. Twee personen in het voertuig zijn overleden, maar het is nog onbekend of hun het zijn. pic.twitter.com/YLIRxqC5rs — Kyrlian (@Kyrliandebot) October 20, 2022

A police spokesperson said an officer noticed tire tracks at the intersection on Wednesday evening. They called in a police helicopter, which found the car.

The car was on the left side of the road in the water on a gentle bend in the Empel junction. It is on the route from Raamdonksveer to Vught.

The A59 from Waalwijk to Den Bosch has been closed off at the Empel junction for investigation. The police have almost completed the investigation. The bodies have been recovered, and the car towed away to be examined elsewhere.

The investigation is now focused on the car, how it went off the road and ended up in the water, the police said. This involves looking at the damage to the vehicle and investigating any trace evidence.

The police said that all scenarios were still possible.

Hebe and Sanne disappeared on Monday afternoon after the caregiver picked the girl up from a specialized daycare facility in Raamdonksveer to drive her the 40 kilometers home to Vught. They never arrived. The police issued an Amber Alert for Hebe on Tuesday morning.