During the search for a missing 10-year-old girl with disabilities and her 26-year-old caregiver, rescuers found a dark-colored Kia Picanto in the water at the A59 and A2 interchange. Two bodies were found inside the vehicle, police said Wednesday night.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl, Hebe Zwart, on Tuesday morning. A day earlier, her caregiving assistant, Sanne Bos, picked her up from a specialized daycare facility in the afternoon. Bos was to drive her 40 kilometers to Zwart’s home in Vught, but the two never arrived.

For three days, authorities and volunteers searched the area between Raamsdonksveer, where the daycare is located, and Vught. They were focusing on an area around Waspik, near where Bos’s phone last sent a signal. The car was found 25 kilometers east from there near Empel, which is close to Den Bosch.

“Two deceased persons were discovered in the Kia Picanto that was found at the Empel junction,” police said. “Presumably these are the missing people, Sanne and Hebe. We are investigating what happened.”

It was not immediately clear how long it would take to identify the bodies. The car was still in the water at 11 p.m.

To date, the police never identified Bos as a kidnapping suspect. Authorities have only said that the two individuals were missing.

Police also offered their condolences to the families of the deceased.