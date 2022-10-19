The police stopped looking for the missing Hebe Zwart (10) and her caregiver Sanne (26), when it got dark on Tuesday. The search continues on Wednesday. So far, nothing has been found to indicate where the pair could be.

“The investigation continues unabated, and we are running with all the information we have so far.” According to the police, it is essential that people with information come forward. “We do not know enough yet. Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to find Hebe and Sanne,” said Stijn van Griensven, the head of operations of the Oost-Brabant police, on the talk show Jinek on Tuesday evening.

The police are considering all scenarios. It is not yet possible to say whether this is a kidnapping or an accident. “We know that Hebe and Sanne have a very close relationship, which also applies to both families. But that does not affect the fact that we are still taking all scenarios into account at this stage of the investigation.”

Hebe has multiple disabilities and needs care at all times. Her caregiver Sanne can offer that, according to Van Griensven. “We don’t know if she’s without Sanne’s care now, but she can’t function on her own.” The police stressed that they are interested in any information that can help to find the two and call on anyone with information to come forward.

Sanne picked Hebe up at a care center in Raamdonksveer to take her home in Vught on Monday afternoon. They departed from Sint Theresiastraat in a black Kia Picanto with registration number PR-425-K. The police received a report of the missing pair being seen on the A59 near Waspik. The police and about 120 volunteers from the Veterans Search Team searched that area since 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police investigated a report of a car in the water on Hooiweg in Waspik but found nothing. At around 10:30 p.m., the police reported that they had completed the search on Hooiweg. “We did not find anything there. We continue to search for Hebe and Sanne with all our might.”

Hebe’s family thanked everyone for the statements of support they had received. They expressed their thanks in a statement through the organization Names de Familie.

The family said that Hebe and Sanne have a “special bond.” “The family hopes they will be found together soon,” they said. “Hebe has severe multiple disabilities and needs care every moment of the day. We want nothing more than to have her back in our arms.”