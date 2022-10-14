The police arrested 20 people at Utrecht Central Station on Thursday evening for causing a persistent nuisance at the station. They also banned ten people from hanging around the station and issued multiple fines, RTV Utrecht reports.

A group has been causing more and more problems at Utrecht Central Stations in recent months, harassing, mugging, or even assaulting people, according to the broadcaster. Mayor Sharon Dijksma announced a harsh approach against them last month. “We suffer from violence, nuisance, and people being harassed. That is unacceptable,” she said.

According to RTV Utrecht, Thursday’s arrests were part of that harsher approach. “Hopefully, this helps to eventually make it a pleasant place for everyone again,” the police said to the broadcaster.