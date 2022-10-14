Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema, Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, and other politicians all responded with shock and concern to King Willem-Alexander’s revelation that crown princess Amalia is stuck at home due to threats against her.

“I am very sorry for her, and of course, I am also very concerned about it,” the Prime Minister said. He called it “naturally terrible news and also very intense, in the first place, for herself.” He couldn’t say anything about the threats or the security measures taken. “That makes people angry who want to be informed,” he acknowledged. According to him, all the authorities involved do their utmost to ensure the princess is safe.

The Prime Minister called it ”a bad thing” that it is necessary in our country to protect a princess so heavily.

“Your heart cries that such a young woman, who is already constrained in her freedoms because of her hereditary position, is made so unfree. While she should just be able to enjoy her studies,” mayor Femke Halsema said during a council committee meeting.

Amalia studies at the University of Amsterdam, but she currently can’t live in the capital and is not allowed to leave her home, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said on Thursday. “The consequences are very difficult for her. She can’t have a student life like others have,” the queen said.

Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of Justice and Security called it “terrible” that the crown princess needs security. “I can imagine that this news hits people hard,” the Minister said. “It is terrible that it is necessary. In the first place for the princess herself.” The Minster also would not comment on the specific threats and security measures. “But I guarantee that our security services work hard day and night to ensure her safety.”

Parliamentarians also responded to Amalia’s situation. “This is really bad. The crown princess - of whom our country will ask a lot in the future - cannot develop as a young person like any other Dutch person in peace and safety,” D66 leader Jan Paternotte said. “That goes directly against what we all want in this country. What is so beautiful about the Netherlands is that the Prime Minister goes to work by bicycle, and the royals are at the center of society. We have a lot of work to do.”

“Tough news,” said VVD party leader Sophie Hermans. “I hope for Princess Amalia that this will be over soon, so she can enjoy her special student time. As it should be.” Laura Bromet (GroenLinks) agreed. “Our princess is also entitled to a carefree student life in which she can find her own way in life,” she said. Her party colleague called it “disgusting” and “sick” that threats keep the young woman stuck at home.

PVV leader Geert Wilders called it “terrible news.” Wilders knows what it means to be threatened and under strict security. “I really hope it returns to normal soon and that she can resume her life without threats.” Joost Eerdmans (JA21): “Hopefully, they can quickly find out who is behind those threats. It’s unbelievable that people wouldn't even shy away from undermining the life of an 18-year-old so seriously.”

“This sad and devastating fact, that a carefree student life seems impossible for the princess, shows that we have fallen a long way,” said CDA parliamentarian Anne Kuik. “Organized government and society must join forces in the fight against organized crime.”