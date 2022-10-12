The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam received a donation of over 1,100 Japanese prints. It is a large part of collector Elise Wessels’ collection, which includes some rare works. She donated the prints to the museum on the occasion of her 80th birthday through her foundation Fur Elise.

Wessels’ collection is known as Nihon no hanga and is regarded worldwide as one of the most important in the field of modern Japanese printmaking. “The wish to keep my collection together for the future and to share it with the public is fulfilled in this transfer. By donating a large part of my collection to the Rijksmuseum, these beautiful prints are available for everyone to admire,” Wessels said about the donation.

She housed another part of her collection in a private museum in Amsterdam, which is also called Nihon no hanga. The museum holds an exhibition twice a year.

Wessels collected the prints from the 1980s onwards. She purchased them in Japan, but also in Europe and the United States. Her collection provides an almost complete overview of Japanese printmaking from the first half of the last century when two new movements developed.

The Rijksmuseum is thrilled with the donation. It brings the museum’s collection to over 5,000 Japanese prints, albums, and illustrated books. “The Rijksmuseum’s collection of Japanese work on paper has grown into one of the most important in Europe, partly due to donations. Thanks to the wonderful collection of Elise Wessels, this collection now belongs to the international top for the first time in the 20th century,” said director Taco Dibbits.

From Wednesday, the Rijksmuseum will display over 60 prints from the donation in its Asian Pavillion for the next six months.